Junshi Biosciences Gears Up for 2023 AGM

May 30, 2024 — 05:35 am EDT

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1877) has released an update.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. announces its 2023 Annual General Meeting scheduled for 21 June 2024, at which key proposals including the 2023 financial reports, profit distribution plan, and director remunerations will be discussed. Additionally, the company is seeking shareholder approval for estimated external guarantee quotas and the issuance of various debt financing instruments to support business development and reduce financing costs.

