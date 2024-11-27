News & Insights

Stocks

Juno Minerals Updates Investors on Resource Reporting

November 27, 2024 — 11:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Juno Minerals Ltd. (AU:JNO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Juno Minerals Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding their recent investor presentation, updating the resource reporting to comply with the JORC code. This update reflects their commitment to transparency and accurate reporting, which is crucial for investors tracking their Central Yilgarn projects. The revised presentation is now available, ensuring that stakeholders have the most current and precise data.

For further insights into AU:JNO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.