Juno Minerals Updates Investors on Resource Reporting

Juno Minerals Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding their recent investor presentation, updating the resource reporting to comply with the JORC code. This update reflects their commitment to transparency and accurate reporting, which is crucial for investors tracking their Central Yilgarn projects. The revised presentation is now available, ensuring that stakeholders have the most current and precise data.

