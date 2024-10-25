Juno Minerals Schedules Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Juno Minerals Ltd. (AU:JNO) has released an update.

Juno Minerals Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, which will be held both in-person in Perth and virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials online and submit proxy forms by November 25, 2024. The hybrid meeting format reflects the company’s commitment to accessibility and engagement with its investors.

For further insights into AU:JNO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.