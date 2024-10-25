News & Insights

Stocks

Juno Minerals Schedules Hybrid Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Juno Minerals Ltd. (AU:JNO) has released an update.

Juno Minerals Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, which will be held both in-person in Perth and virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials online and submit proxy forms by November 25, 2024. The hybrid meeting format reflects the company’s commitment to accessibility and engagement with its investors.

For further insights into AU:JNO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.