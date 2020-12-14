- Junk issuers make late-year bond push amid strong demand

Adds commentary

By David Bell

NEW YORK, December 14 (IFR) - At least nine junk-rated borrowers announced US dollar bond offerings on Monday as investor demand for higher yielding opportunities create strong conditions for companies seeking to raise funding late in the year.

Deals were well received with five of the eight announced on Monday expected to price today, including two that accelerated the timing for pricing on the back of a strong reception.

"The market has been strong and it’s a great time to issue," said Greg Zappin, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

"Lot of demand for credit across the board - consensus is pretty constructive on spread product going into 2021."

And demand is firming up for more cyclical names in commodities and manufacturing sectors due to increased optimism over an economic recovery, helped by Covid vaccines.

"Sectors that have a more cyclical tilt, like autos and mining also look attractive as we are heading into 2021," said Brian Kloss, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global.

"These cyclical sectors should see marked improvement as the economy rebounds from the lockdowns. Furthermore, they will be supported by monetary and fiscal stimulus, which should provide a floor under credit markets."

Against this backdrop, energy company Enlink Midstream (Ba2/BB+) priced a US$500m seven-year bullet senior note at 5.625%, inside price talk of 5.75%-6.00%.

Factory automation systems designer ATS Automation upsized its eight-year non-call three senior unsecured to US$350m from US$300m. The notes priced at 4.125%, inside price talk of 4.25%, having originally been due to price Tuesday.

Natural gas compression company Archrock Partners (B2/B+) upsized an add-on to its 6.25% 2026s to US$300m from US$250m, pricing the tap at 104.875 which was boosted from price talk of 104.50 area.

Energy exploration and production company Ascent Resources (Caa1/B/B) is also set to raise US$300m with an eight-year non-call three senior note, which was originally expected to price on Tuesday. Price talk was tightened to 8.25% from 8.50% area.

Canadian waste company GFL Environmental (Ba3/BB-) has set price talk of 3.25%-3.50% for a US$1bn eight-year bullet senior secured note (rated Ba3/BB-), which would be the lowest coupon bond on the company's balance sheet, according to its third quarter earnings report.

PIPELINE

Deals expected to price on Tuesday come from casino operator Wynn Macau (B1/BB-) and broadcasting company E.W. Scripps.

Wynn has set price talk of 102.50 area for a US$650m add-on to its 5.625% 2028s.

E.W. Scripps is offering US$700m of senior secured notes (rated Ba3/BB-) and US$500m of unsecured notes (expected to be rated Caa1/CCC+). The notes will be used alongside a US$650m term loan as part of the financing for Scripps' US$2.65bn acquisition of ION Media.

Another energy E&P issuer, Talos Energy, announced a US$400m five-year second lien secured note for pricing on Wednesday.

In this late burst of supply, the US high-yield primary saw US$13.3bn of bonds priced last week, taking year-to-date volume to US$427.394bn, compared with US$266.309bn in the same period in 2019.

(Reporting by David Bell; Editing by Paul Kilby)

