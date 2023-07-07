"Junk" Health Insurance Plans Are Targeted By New Biden Crackdown

President Joe Biden is taking aim at what he calls “junk” short-term health insurance plans that offer skimpy coverage and few protections for policyholders.

He has proposed new rules to close loopholes that he says allow insurers to “trick” consumers into buying plans that discriminate based on pre-existing conditions and can surprise families with thousands of dollars in medical expenses that aren’t covered. Those products are not subject to regulation under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“Under our rule, short-term plans would have to be short-term,” said Biden at a White House news conference on Friday, July 7. “That means four months or less, not three years.”

“Insurance companies would also be required to provide a clear disclaimer upfront about what is covered and what is not covered, instead of burying it in fine print,” he added.

Short-Term Plans May Come Up Short

Biden was accompanied at the news conference by Cory Dowd, a man who said he was a healthy, active 32-year-old in 2018 when he purchased a short-term plan. Soon after, he needed emergency surgery to remove his appendix. He later learned his plan had paid only a few thousand dollars for his care, and that he was responsible for the remaining $37,000.

“Fortunately, my story has a happy ending,” said Dowd. “The national news coverage…motivated the insurance company to pay the rest of my bill. But not everyone is so lucky.”

Short-term health insurance plans were initially meant for people who were between jobs, and were limited to just a few months in duration. But following a federal rule change in 2018, they could be extended for up to three years. Many are being touted as cheaper alternatives to conventional healthcare policies.

Short-Term Plans Don’t Need To Offer “Essential Benefits”

All health plans governed by the ACA must cover 10 essential benefits, including prescription drugs, outpatient care and mental health services. They also cannot refuse coverage or charge more for patients with pre-existing conditions.

Short-term plans don’t have to abide by those rules, and many don’t. Eleven of 12 short-term plans analyzed by the Commonwealth Fund in 2020 excluded coverage of almost all prescription drugs. Some of the plans did not include preventive care, and 10 required patients to meet several high deductibles specific to emergency room treatment.

Some short-term plans also lack a network of providers. That means there is no established contract rate for medical care. It leaves policyholders responsible for all costs above what their insurance company is willing to pay for a service.

Republicans warn that clamping down on short-term healthcare plans will have serious consequences.

“Imposing new restrictions on short-term plans will stifle competition, drive up costs, limit the number of lower-premium options available and in some cases outright take away the coverage many Americans have and can afford today,” House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, of Missouri, said in a statement.

What To Look For in a Short-Term Health Plan

As you search for affordable health insurance, there are times you might want to consider a short-term plan. Maybe you’re waiting to start a new job that offers group coverage, or you recently aged out of your parents’ healthcare policy and do not yet have a longer-term solution.

Before you sign up, be sure to read the fine print so you know what the plan will and won’t cover and how much you will have to pay in deductibles. Important questions to answer include whether the plan has a provider network, whether and how much it pays for prescriptions, and whether it will cover you for a pre-existing condition.

Note that what’s available will vary depending on your state. For example, California has banned short-term policies outright. Connecticut prohibits short-term policies from excluding pre-existing conditions. And Hawaii bars insurers from selling short-term plans to people eligible to buy insurance on the federal health insurance marketplace.

White House Announces Other Healthcare Protections

The White House has also issued new guidance meant to further protect patients from surprise medical billing, including a crackdown on abuses of “in-network” designations by hospitals.

Additionally, the administration will mandate that healthcare providers inform patients about so-called facility fees and other costs.

