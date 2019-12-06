US Markets

Junk bonds, U.S. equities see biggest weekly inflows in a month-BAML

Contributor
Sujata Rao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Global equity funds received $7.2 billion in the week to Wednesday and U.S. equities sucked in $2.6 billion, their biggest weekly inflow in a month, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global equity funds received $7.2 billion in the week to Wednesday and U.S. equities sucked in $2.6 billion, their biggest weekly inflow in a month, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.

Bond funds took in $9.2 billion, the data also showed, with investment grade bonds posting their 46th week of inflows at $6.9 billion. High-yield bond funds received $1.2 billion, the biggest in a month.

Japanese equity funds also saw their first inflows in five weeks, taking in $0.3 billion, BAML said.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Marc Jones)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular