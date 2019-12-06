Junk bonds, U.S. equities see biggest weekly inflows in a month-BAML

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global equity funds received $7.2 billion in the week to Wednesday and U.S. equities sucked in $2.6 billion, their biggest weekly inflow in a month, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.

Bond funds took in $9.2 billion, the data also showed, with investment grade bonds posting their 46th week of inflows at $6.9 billion. High-yield bond funds received $1.2 billion, the biggest in a month.

Japanese equity funds also saw their first inflows in five weeks, taking in $0.3 billion, BAML said.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Marc Jones)

