Junk bonds see record weekly inflows after "historic" bond outflows in March -BofA

By Yoruk Bahceli and Sujata Rao

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Bond funds saw "historic" $284 billion redemptions last month and investors pumped $658 billion into cash, BofA said on Friday, though it noted improving sentiment over the past week, with junk-rated bonds seeing record inflows of $6.9 billion.

Junk bonds have been one of the primary victims of the markets' fallout following the coronavirus outbreak, with the risk premium they pay rising on U.S. bonds to the highest since the global financial crisis a decade ago MERH0A0 and on European bonds to the highest since the euro zone debt crisis MERHE00.

But they have managed to deliver positive returns over the last two weeks, a driver of the inflows, according to Viktor Hjort, global head of credit strategy at BNP Paribas.

The inflows "reflect the broad-based view that risks in credit have reduced somewhat, given the fact that the central banks are going to be buying credit both in primary and secondary markets," Hjort told Reuters.

The level of outflows from credit funds has caused concern that those which let investors enter and leave whenever they like would need to suspend withdrawals if they can't sell enough assets, or price portfolios accurately. Some Nordic asset managers had to temporarily suspend withdrawals last month.

"It may require a lot more inflows than what we’ve had so far until you build enough liquidity and liquidity buffers within funds so that they can manage the potential portfolio risks that they have," Hjort said.

Meanwhile, equity funds enjoyed their biggest inflows in seven weeks at $8.1 billion in the week to Wednesday, while government bond funds shed $4.3 billion, BofA's weekly fund flows data based on figures from EPFR Global showed.

However, a record $194.2 billion also flowed to cash in the past week and gold sucked in $3.2 billion, the bank said. Looking back at March, investment grade and emerging market bonds saw record redemptions at $156 billion and $47 billion, respectively.

BofA's sentiment gauge, the Bull & Bear indicator, remained pinned to zero, implying extreme bearishness which usually heralds a big bounce, the bank added.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Sujata Rao; Editing by Susan Fenton)

