Junk bond investors start looking for the exit signs as rally heats up

By Eleanor Duncan, David Bell

LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - As US junk bond yields crunch in below 4% for the first time despite an eye-watering clip of issuance, some investors are thinking about cutting their exposure to the asset class.

Average yields are now at 3.97%, according to iBoxx data, while year-to-date volumes are at US$74.5bn, well past the US$62.5bn seen in the same period in 2020, according to IFR data.

In Europe, the situation is similar: average euro yields are now at 2.52% - tighter than pre-pandemic levels of around 2.8%. They were last this tight in the fourth quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, year-to-date issuance as of February 15 was at €15.81bn-equivalent - running over €2bn ahead of last year's €13.57bn-equivalent at the same stage.

Flows are looking patchy: in the US, high-yield funds saw a net outflow of US$228m for the week ended February 10, according to Lipper data. The week prior to that saw net inflows of US$1.337bn, but the market posted four straight weeks of outflows in January totaling US$3.69bn, according to Lipper.

In Europe, the high-yield fund universe sustained its fourth consecutive week of outflows of €354m (0.5% of AUM), according to the JP Morgan report dated February 12.

Central bank action has had an unprecedented amount of impact on yields, despite strong volumes in both the US and European high-yield bond markets. But the pandemic is far from over, and many companies are now operating with more leverage than ever before.

"It feels like everyone is chasing yield, and unless it’s a credit that has deteriorated, like a cruise line, it’s just bid in too much," said Adam Coons, portfolio manager at Boston-based Winthrop Capital Management. "We’re moving into equities as everything just feels rich.”

The situation is even more distorted in Double Bs, where so-called 'tourist investors' - investment-grade investors dipping down into junk bonds to pick up some yield - have helped squeeze in yields to 1.8% in euros (back to pre-pandemic tights) and 3.2% in US dollar bonds.

“Double Bs are getting long in the tooth, they’re just not offering enough spread," said Coons.

This kind of additional flow into Double Bs may exacerbate any repricing, said Pilar Gomez-Bravo, director of European fixed income at MFS Investment Management. Investors are getting increasingly wary that any sign that central banks may start to slow down on asset purchases could send the market spiraling.

"You have to be mindful of that money flowing out if there is a change in rhetoric from the Fed," she said.

So far, Fed governors have quashed any talk of tapering its assets purchases - the central bank is buying US$120bn of bonds a month - while chair Jerome Powell recently pledged "patiently accommodative monetary policy" to get the United States back to full employment.

Still, Gomez-Bravo said that MFS is considering putting on more hedges in high-yield and taking out market risk.

"We haven't started going down that path yet, but we're looking at it more closely," said Gomez-Bravo. "We're already being very selective: central bank action means that investors are being pushed to take more risk without understanding credit risk. That's where we're focusing now as we head into the second half of the year - if this rally continues we will be more seriously considering taking exposure down."

MFS will be looking at whether the macro data supports a mid-cycle recovery - or whether it looks like there is an asset bubble forming in high-yield debt, said Gomez-Bravo.

The biggest issue for high-yield in the second half of the year is if the market starts to worry that the Fed changes its monetary policy.

Rates markets are already lifting inflationary expectations with the 10-year breakeven rate (the difference between the yield on the 10-year Treasury and that on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security) at 2.23%.

The latest annual core CPI data for January was at 1.4% though with the vaccine programme against Covid-19 now being rolled out and economies expected to gradually open, the rate is expected to tick higher. So while the Fed seems to be more focused on growth and employment for the time being, its approach could change.

"I think that the biggest issue in the second half of this year is if we get any anxiety in the market about a reversal of central bank policy, because that is what has pushed us all to buy high-yield. If that changes, there will be a big change in sentiment," said Gomez-Bravo.

Many investors are operating as if there is a central bank put - but central bank purchases won't stop companies from defaulting, even at current valuations, she said.

"Where we are is led by central bank manipulation," said Gomez-Bravo. "Of course central banks don't want mayhem, and if the market widens to the levels seen in March 2020 they will intervene - but at that point you might have lost a lot of money."

However, the heavy pace of new primary issuance in the US – including large volumes of Triple C rated bonds – has allowed companies to refinance and term out their debt, pushing down the expected default rate. Fitch said in a February 11 report that it expected the trailing twelve month default rate to drop from 5.3% to just 3.5% in April, and below 3% by the end of the year.

That said, investors should avoid companies that keep coming back to the bond market to raise debt without also raising equity from its shareholders, said Gomez-Bravo. Gross leverage has climbed to an average of 6x in January, according to a Bank of America research report last Friday, up from just over 4x in 2019.

"If you're not raising equity now, with valuations as they are in that market, then I'm not sure when you're going to do that," said Gomez-Bravo. "Companies should be careful not to raise too much leverage for their cashflow generation."

Still, US-based high-yield bankers in particular have been pointing to the spread level on US dollar high-yield bonds, which has tightened 45bp year-to-date to 341bp over Treasuries, but remains wide of the post-crisis tight of 316bp seen in October 2018.

"Overall, the index is at a level that seems bordering on reckless and problematic, but still – notwithstanding the 10-year widening out – the spread of that index is still not quite at all time tights," said one US high-yield banker. "Things are not as overheated as they seem.”

Investors are also asking: what else is there to buy in fixed-income, if not high-yield?

"I think bond investors right now are looking for the positives - and are looking for ways to stay comfortable with a rally that looks like it may be overheated," said the US-based banker.

"The high-yield investor base will have to get comfortable given the net inflows over the past year, which have been off the charts. If you're a portfolio manager, you have to buy stuff and find ways of making that cash work. On that basis, you can take the view that it is fine to take the risk of buying an LBO bond in an expanding economy where rates are likely to stay low because the Fed isn't going to do anything crazy."

