Juniper's (JNPR) AI-Driven Networks to Enhance Learning Experience

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR announced that it was selected by King’s College International School Bangkok, a leading education provider, to power its campus networking experience as onsite learning resumes and enrolments grow in the post-pandemic period.

The AI-driven network of Juniper will play a vital role in improving teaching as well as learning experiences for staff and students.

Juniper Wireless Access Points, in conjunction with Juniper Mist Cloud and Mist AI, will deliver premium wireless access capabilities, enabling staff, students and guests seamless high speed and reliable connectivity anytime, anywhere.

Juniper’s EX3400, a cloud-ready solution, along with Juniper Mist Wired Assurance, Juniper Mist Cloud and Mist AI, allows the deployment and management of campus fabric, the simplification of operations and improved visibility of connected devices. These allow the school to meet increased devices and network bandwidth demands.

Compliance with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and PDPA (Personal Data Protection Act) laws from the U.K. and Thailand, require data protection to be the top priority. The deployment of SRX1500 Services Gateway, a SD-WAN-enabled firewall, protects campuses with 2000 users, and serves as a perimeter firewall in small and midsized data centers.

Juniper is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in consumer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets. It continues to resolve supply-chain challenges and increase inventory levels to limit disruptions in its normal business operations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Juniper has gained 15.9% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 5.7%.

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP, belonging to the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Coupa Software has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 22.32%.

Coupa Software’s smart and efficient spend-control programs, which provide enhanced reporting and analytics, have been the primary reason behind its expanding clientele.

SAP SE SAP, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is a key pick for stock investors. SAP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.89%.

SAP, with its Rise with SAP solution, was adopted by clients, including Accenture, Canon Production Printing, Exide Industries Limited, NEC Corporation, Qinqin Food, Rising Auto and TELUS.

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO also carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%, with an earnings surprise of 1.05%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading merchant supplier of client SSD controllers to module makers, including most leaders in the United States.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.