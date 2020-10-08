Juniper Unveils Tripartite Enhancements for Secured Network

Bolstering its footprint in the security sector, Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently announced latest additions to its Connected Security portfolio. It unveiled Adaptive Threat Profiling feature to combat the growing network threats, Juniper Secure Connect to foster dynamic connectivity, and risk-based access control integration with IoT developer, WootCloud, to detect the presence of malicious devices on the radio frequency spectrum. With tech companies feeling the heat of growing incidences of cyber threats, the latest initiative comes as a boon to the remote workforce with an end-to-end secure environment.



Markedly, the Sunnyvale, CA-based networking vendor has always been an avid supporter of developing avant-garde security solutions to reinforce streamlined operations in various organizations, one of them being Juniper’s Connected Security suite. In fact, the innovative portfolio is known for combining vital network elements into a threat-aware network to protect businesses with utmost flexibility. The company partners with leading security vendors and dynamically enforces security policies to offer best-in-class network visibility and intelligence. It is equipped with a microservices cloud architecture, which proactively resolves issues with AI-driven insights. This functionality ensures that remote employees are always connected through a safe network, while maintaining business continuity and productivity.



As part of the recent integrations with its networking portfolio, Juniper’s threat intelligence hub — Adaptive Threat Profiling — has been specifically designed to provide advanced malware detection services to Juniper Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) Cloud. The feature leverages Juniper Security Services enabled on SRX Series firewalls to provide security intelligence, thereby enabling enterprises to respond to malicious threats on a real-time basis. The Juniper Secure Connect is a new-age VPN application that allows organizations to provide secure access to cloud and corporate users on the back of a reliable network infrastructure. The presence of such application fosters adaptable connectivity to ensure optimal performance for work-from-home initiatives.



The WootCloud's HyperContext solution, which is a device-focused and threat response platform, is now integrated with Juniper’s ATP Cloud, SRX Series firewalls and Juniper Mist Cloud. Apart from threat detection, this breakthrough combination offers risk-based access control and automated micro-segmentation functionality while expanding visibility for IT security teams. As Juniper’s longtime technology partner, WootCloud specializes in enterprise network security with real time threat assessment. Its engine capitalizes on AI and ML to identify malicious devices on the network and automatically segments them based on their risk levels. The latest additions to Juniper’s Connected Security portfolio seem to be the call of the hour as more and more employees are switching to the new normal of working remotely amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Going forward, the company anticipates its business to grow on the back of product portfolio strength led by coveted solution offerings for enterprise customers. It aims to leverage the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. With increasing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has surged, leading to higher demand for advanced networking architecture. Impressively, Juniper has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. It is also planning to introduce several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to boost its competitive position across cloud and enterprise markets.



