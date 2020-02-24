Juniper Unit Teams With Inpixon for Indoor Mapping Solutions

Reinforcing the long-standing partnership, Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR backed Mist Systems recently announced that it has been selected by Inpixon — an indoor intelligence partner. Mist Systems will incorporate Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology in its AI-driven wireless enterprise solutions.



Equipped with avant-garde microservices cloud architecture, Mist Systems is better known for leveraging its AI-driven network to deliver unparalleled reliability, agility and performance across its enterprise solutions portfolio. These features enable the unit to enhance user experience. It also offers best-in-class subscription services like AI-supported virtual assistant Marvin, Asset Visibility, Wi-Fi Assurance and User Engagement to highlight an amalgamation of trouble shooting analytics as well as seamless connectivity with unprecedented insight and automation.



The partnership will boost the combined synergies of Mist’s AI-network and Inpixon’s UWB technology to deploy indoor positioning analytics for a wide range of consumers. This in turn, will improve operational efficiency with advanced safety features and impeccable user experience.



Markedly, the cutting-edge UWB technology is the cornerstone of delivering high-accuracy location services to address stimulating use cases for consumers across government, hospitality, logistics, retail and healthcare on a real-time basis. Apart from Inpixon, Mist has a rich history of collaborating with various partners like InnerSpace, Quarion and Wiliot to deploy a robust Wi-Fi platform that leverages state-of-the-art Bluetooth LE, IoT and radar sensing technology with exceptional scale as well as accuracy.



Interestingly, Juniper acquired Mist Systems in 2019 to complement the former’s software-defined enterprise portfolio. With a combination of automated workflows and cloud-based management, Juniper prioritizes to develop Mist Systems’ AI-driven wireless enterprise solutions. It also aims to sustain the unit’s growth momentum in the near term.



Despite some short-term challenges, particularly within the cloud and service provider verticals, Juniper expects encouraging developments in most areas of its business, which augur well in the long term. The company has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align its sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. It is also planning to introduce new silicon photonics capability that is likely to enhance its competitive position.



However, the stock has lost 12.6% in the past year against the industry’s rally of 16.3%. Juniper has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.8%.







