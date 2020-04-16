Juniper Unit Boosts AI Solutions for Workforce Management

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently announced that its Wireless LAN platform from subsidiary — Mist Systems — has been selected by a leading Belgium-based transportation and logistics company, Transports Vervaeke. The latest collaboration is primarily aimed at leveraging Mist’s AI-driven platform to enhance the productivity of the European company’s workforce with modernized enterprise solutions.



Markedly, the innovative network solution will be designed by Juniper’s Elite Partner, Infradata, which provides cybersecurity and automation solutions to enterprises as well as network operators. Equipped with avant-garde cloud architecture, Mist is better known for leveraging its AI-driven network to enhance user experience. It also offers best-in-class subscription services like AI-supported virtual assistant Marvin, Asset Visibility, Wi-Fi Assurance and User Engagement for trouble shooting analytics as well as for seamless connectivity with key insight and automation.



Impressively, with two acquisitions in the last three years, the logistics firm has almost doubled in size and amplified its scale of operations. The company now aims to tap Mist’s WiFi Assurance software for digital transformation as well as improve agility and flexibility of its business. Equipped with best-in-class capabilities of machine learning, this innovative platform replaces manual troubleshooting tasks with automated wireless operations. With simple and secure access to resources, the WiFi Assurance service maximizes user experience with minimum IT support costs. Markedly, this software enables mobile devices to replace paper items with automated task flows, which eventually enhances organizational productivity.



Apart from leveraging Mist’s next-gen WiFi solution, Transports Vervaeke will seek to capitalize on the industry-first AI-backed virtual network assistant — Marvis — to quickly identify the root causes of issues across the IT domain and simplify network operations. Equipped with an integrated helpdesk platform, this AI-engine uses machine learning to perform functions like anomaly detection and trigger automated workflows to rapidly resolve device problems. To add to that, Mist’s WxLAN policy engine and Bluetooth Low Energy technology seamlessly supports field workers with robust network connectivity and enhances indoor location services with unprecedented accuracy and agility.



The partnership is expected to strengthen the combined synergies of Mist’s AI-network and Transports Vervaeke’s fleet management operations to deploy a technologically-driven workforce across Europe. This, in turn, will improve operational efficiency with seamless network connectivity and impeccable user experience.



Moving forward, Juniper is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. The company is offering new suites of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others. With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has increased. This has led to higher demand for advanced networking architecture, which in turn is compelling service providers to spend more on routers and switches. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks and supporting increased data traffic.



In spite of solid inherent growth potential, the stock has lost 21.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 14.5% in the past year. Juniper has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.2%.





