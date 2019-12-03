Juniper to Upgrade Orange Poland's Core Network for 5G World

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently announced that it has been selected by Orange Poland, a leading Polish telecommunication provider, to amplify the resilience and automation capabilities of its IP network core. Financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed.



With more than 20 million customers across mobile, FTTH, DSL and fixed telephony, Orange Poland has been assessing ways to improve its network’s performance. It aims to meet the increasing demand of its fixed and mobile network users, particularly in preparation for the roll out of 5G. By implementing Juniper’s intelligent automation tools, telecommunication providers can deliver savings in network operations and better deploy network resources.



Orange Poland’s network is based on Juniper’s MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform that includes MX2020, MX2010, MX10003 and MX960. Furthermore, with the deployment of NorthStar Controller — Juniper’s WAN controller for software-defined traffic optimization — Orange Poland will be able to deliver a powerful and flexible traffic-engineering solution.



A few days ago, Juniper advanced its global partner program — Juniper Partner Advantage 2020 — in a way that helps fuel its business. With the enhancement, the company intends to support its partners in driving growth through additional business and customer expansion while simplifying operations.



Juniper has planned to launch several new products over the next few quarters, which are expected to reinforce its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise market. However, in recent times, the company witnessed a deceleration in business due to the lingering effects associated with the sales transformation actions it took earlier this year and weakness in its customers’ spending pattern.



Despite short-term challenges within its service provider business owing to weaker-than-expected trends, Juniper remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects. It is executing well in a dynamic environment and anticipates improved momentum with its cloud customers. Notably, the company made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align its sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals.



Juniper has long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.9%. The stock has added 7.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.3% in the past three months.







The company topped earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 7.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 1.2% upward over the past 60 days.



Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the industry include Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and PCTEL, Inc. PCTI. While Qualcomm and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PCTEL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%.



Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%.



PCTEL surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 150.6%.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days



Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”



Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.



See them now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.