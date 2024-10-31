Juniper reports Q3 EPS 48c, consensus 44c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.33B, consensus $1.26B. The results are preliminary As announced on January 9, HP Enterprise (HPE) plans to acquire Juniper (JNPR) in an all-cash transaction for $40.00 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $14B.. The transaction is currently expected to close in late 2024 or early calendar year 2025, the company said.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JNPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.