Juniper reports Q3 EPS 48c, consensus 44c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.33B, consensus $1.26B. The results are preliminary As announced on January 9, HP Enterprise (HPE) plans to acquire Juniper (JNPR) in an all-cash transaction for $40.00 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $14B.. The transaction is currently expected to close in late 2024 or early calendar year 2025, the company said.
