Juniper Provides AI-Based Service With Netcracker Tie-Up

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently collaborated with a Waltham, MA-based mission-critical services provider, Netcracker Technology, for the launch of an avant-garde solution — Enterprise Service Automation. The AI-backed joint service offering has been specifically designed to cater to the security and networking requirements of enterprise customers, while automating LAN, wireless LAN and WAN networks for seamless service orchestration. The move has been primarily undertaken to tackle the accretive challenges faced by IT organizations associated with increased adoption of cloud, IoT and remote operations.



With an industry-rich experience of nearly 30 years, Netcracker Technology offers the best-in-class professional services and end-to-end transformation initiatives for value-driven business outcomes. The company is a leading market player in managed services, BSS, cloud, OSS, 5G and SDN services. The solutions provided by Netcracker have been specifically designed to help enterprises achieve economic and operational efficiencies, while ensuring growth and profitability. It has worked with blue-chip firms like Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Microsoft Corporation MSFT and boasts customers like Viasat, Inc VSAT and Swisscom.



As part of the latest collaboration, the companies will deploy Enterprise Service Automation to enable service providers to integrate LAN and WAN environments with the help of AI-driven insight. The industry-standard solution, which provides a strategic value proposition, leverages Mist AI platform to deliver analytics from the edge to the cloud, thereby complementing Juniper’s robust SD-WAN portfolio. Impressively, it can also expand to additional network domains and benefit enterprise customers with a self-service portal, while managing multiple networks from a single interface. The joint solution will not only aid service providers to reduce their operational costs but also help increase revenues from B2B markets, while tapping 5G opportunities with superior customer experience.



Notably, Juniper had acquired Mist Systems in 2019 to complement its software-defined enterprise portfolio. With a combination of automated workflows and cloud-based management, the company intends to develop Mist Systems’ AI-driven wireless enterprise solutions. It aims to sustain the unit’s growth momentum in the near term. Interestingly, Juniper and Netcracker’s relationship dates back to the year 2003. Apparently, they expanded their collaboration to provide Network Functions Virtualization services in 2016. The joint solution provides out-of-the-box service ordering and enables managed service providers to capitalize on advanced wireless location services with utmost flexibility. Markedly, the solution has already been deployed by a Tier 1 global service provider based in Europe.



Going forward, the company anticipates its business to grow on the back of product portfolio strength led by coveted solution offerings for enterprise customers. It intends to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has increased and this has led to higher demand for advanced networking architecture. The company has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. It is also planning to introduce several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to strengthen its competitive position across service providers, cloud and enterprise markets.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have moved up 5.8% compared with the industry's growth of 27.9% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.