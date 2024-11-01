News & Insights

Juniper price target lowered to $37 from $40 at Barclays

November 01, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Juniper (JNPR) to $37 from $40 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 results beat revenue estimates on strong Cloud growth and better Enterprise and Telco, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites the pending takeover for its rating.

