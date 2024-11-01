Juniper price target lowered to $37 from $40 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Juniper (JNPR) to $37 from $40 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 results beat revenue estimates on strong Cloud growth and better Enterprise and Telco, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites the pending takeover for its rating.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JNPR:
- Juniper Networks Reports Q3 Earnings Amid HPE Merger
- Juniper reports Q3 EPS 48c, consensus 44c
- Is JNPR a Buy, Before Earnings?
- GM, Ford and Rivian downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Juniper resumed with a Neutral at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.