Juniper price target lowered to $37 from $40 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Juniper (JNPR) to $37 from $40 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 results beat revenue estimates on strong Cloud growth and better Enterprise and Telco, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites the pending takeover for its rating.

