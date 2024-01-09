Juniper Networks Shares Surge On Reports Of Possible Acquisition By HPE

(RTTNews) - Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) are rising more than 22% Tuesday morning on reports of advanced talks for acquiring the company by Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The deal could be valued about $13 billion, a report by The Wall Street Journal said citing people familiar with the matter.

JNPR is at $36.93 currently. It has traded in the range of $24.87 - $37.27 in the last 52 weeks.

