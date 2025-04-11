Stocks

Juniper Networks’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

April 11, 2025 — 10:12 am EDT

Sohini Mondal

Valued at a market cap of $11.5 billion, Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) delivers secure networking technology to its customers, including network operators, telecommunication and cloud providers, enterprise information technology (IT) teams, lines of businesses and network users, such as individual devices, machines, applications, microservices, and data stores. The Sunnyvale, California-located company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings results on Thursday, Apr. 24. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect Juniper Networks to report adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, reflecting a significant increase of 144.4% from $0.09 per share in the previous year's quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line expectations in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2024, the company exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 15.4%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the computer network equipment maker to report adjusted EPS of $1.36, marking an increase of 34.7% from $1.01 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 8.8% year-over-year to $1.48 in fiscal 2026.

JNPR stock has crumbled 6.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX2.1% gain and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLK5.1% decline over the period.

Shares of JNPR rose 1.2% the following day after it released the mixed Q4 results on Feb. 4. Revenue climbed 3% year-over-year to $1.4 billion but came in below consensus estimates. On the other hand, the company exceeded earnings expectations with an adjusted EPS of $0.64. In addition, supported by effective cost management, Juniper’s non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 19.2%, up 90 basis points from the same quarter last year.

Analysts' consensus rating on JNPR stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Out of 10 analysts covering the stock, opinions include one "Strong Buy" and nine "Holds.” Its mean price target of $39.89 suggests a 15.2% upside potential from current price levels. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

