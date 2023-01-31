Juniper Networks Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $180.4 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $132.9 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $213.8 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $1.45 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $180.4 Mln. vs. $132.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

