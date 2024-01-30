Juniper Networks Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $124.3 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $180.4 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $196.9 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $1.36 billion from $1.45 billion last year.

Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $124.3 Mln. vs. $180.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.

