Juniper Networks Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $168.4 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $192.2 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $198.7 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.21 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $198.7 Mln. vs. $205.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.