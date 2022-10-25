Juniper Networks Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $121.5 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $88.9 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $190.8 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $1.41 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $121.5 Mln. vs. $88.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q3): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 - $0.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.425 - $1.525 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.