Juniper Networks Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $76.1 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $121.5 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $193.9 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $76.1 Mln. vs. $121.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 - $0.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,350 - $1,450 Mln

