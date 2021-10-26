Juniper Networks Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $88.9M, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $145.4 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $152.0 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.19 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $152.0 Mln. vs. $144.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,215 - $1,315 Mln

