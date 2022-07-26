Juniper Networks Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $113.4M, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $62.0 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $136.4M or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.27 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $113.4M. vs. $62.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,300 - $1,400 Mln

