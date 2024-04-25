Juniper Networks Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Juniper Networks (JNPR):

Earnings: -$0.8 million in Q1 vs. $85.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0 in Q1 vs. $0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $96.6 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.4 per share Revenue: $1.14 billion in Q1 vs. $1.37 billion in the same period last year.

