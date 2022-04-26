Juniper Networks Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Juniper Networks (JNPR):

Earnings: $55.7 million in Q1 vs. -$31.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q1 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $101.6 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.32 per share Revenue: $1.17 billion in Q1 vs. $1.07 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40-$0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.20-$1.26 Bln

