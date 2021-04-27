Juniper Networks Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Juniper Networks (JNPR):

-Earnings: -$31.1 million in Q1 vs. $20.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.10 in Q1 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $98.5 million or $0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.25 per share -Revenue: $1.07 billion in Q1 vs. $1.00 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 - $0.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: 1,090 - 1,190 Mln

