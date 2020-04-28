Juniper Networks Projects Sequential Revenue, Non-GAAP Earnings Growth In Q2

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) said, for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, the company projects: non-GAAP net income per share to be approximately $0.34, plus or minus $0.05; and revenue will be approximately $1.06 billion, plus or minus $50 million.

First quarter non-GAAP net income per share was $0.23 compared to $0.26, prior year. Net revenues were $998.0 million, flat year-over-year.

The Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share to be paid on June 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2020. The company said it remains committed to paying dividend.

