Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Juniper Networks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$452m ÷ (US$8.7b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Juniper Networks has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Communications industry average of 7.1%.

NYSE:JNPR Return on Capital Employed December 17th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Juniper Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Juniper Networks. About five years ago, returns on capital were 12%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Juniper Networks becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Juniper Networks' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 35% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

