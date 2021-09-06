Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) shareholders have earned a 7.4% CAGR over the last five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 25% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 25% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Juniper Networks actually saw its EPS drop 17% per year.

The strong decline in earnings per share suggests the market isn't using EPS to judge the company. Given that EPS is down, but the share price is up, it seems clear the market is focussed on other aspects of the business, at the moment.

It is not great to see that revenue has dropped by 3.1% per year over five years. It certainly surprises us that the share price is up, but perhaps a closer examination of the data will yield answers.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:JNPR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2021

Juniper Networks is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Juniper Networks stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Juniper Networks the TSR over the last 5 years was 43%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Juniper Networks provided a TSR of 29% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 7% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Juniper Networks that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Juniper Networks better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

