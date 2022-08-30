Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.21

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will pay a dividend of $0.21 on the 22nd of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Juniper Networks' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, Juniper Networks' dividend was only 68% of earnings, however it was paying out 384% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 61.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 48%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:JNPR Historic Dividend August 30th 2022

Juniper Networks Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Juniper Networks has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.7% a year over that time. Juniper Networks has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, Juniper Networks' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.6% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Juniper Networks' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Juniper Networks' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Juniper Networks is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Juniper Networks that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

