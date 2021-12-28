Juniper Networks (JNPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Juniper Networks (JNPR) closed at $35.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer network equipment maker had gained 10.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Juniper Networks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion, up 4.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $4.71 billion, which would represent changes of +10.32% and +5.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Juniper Networks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Juniper Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Juniper Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.12, so we one might conclude that Juniper Networks is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that JNPR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

