Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JNPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that JNPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.45, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNPR was $31.45, representing a -4.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.02 and a 46.96% increase over the 52 week low of $21.40.

JNPR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET). JNPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports JNPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.7%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jnpr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JNPR as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IGN with an increase of 4.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JNPR at 8.98%.

