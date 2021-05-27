Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JNPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that JNPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.57, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNPR was $26.57, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.83 and a 36.19% increase over the 52 week low of $19.51.

JNPR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). JNPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports JNPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.78%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNPR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JNPR as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (QSY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QSY with an increase of 20.42% over the last 100 days. IGN has the highest percent weighting of JNPR at 8.88%.

