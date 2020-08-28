Dividends
JNPR

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JNPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JNPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.87, the dividend yield is 3.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNPR was $23.87, representing a -9.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.49 and a 57.04% increase over the 52 week low of $15.20.

JNPR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET). JNPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports JNPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.4%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JNPR as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WEBL with an increase of 235.55% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNPR

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular