Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JNPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JNPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.87, the dividend yield is 3.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNPR was $23.87, representing a -9.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.49 and a 57.04% increase over the 52 week low of $15.20.

JNPR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET). JNPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports JNPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.4%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JNPR as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WEBL with an increase of 235.55% over the last 100 days.

