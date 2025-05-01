JUNIPER NETWORKS Earnings Results: $JNPR Reports Quarterly Earnings

JUNIPER NETWORKS ($JNPR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, missing estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,280,200,000, missing estimates of $1,308,649,575 by $-28,449,575.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JNPR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

JUNIPER NETWORKS Insider Trading Activity

JUNIPER NETWORKS insiders have traded $JNPR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS JR KADDARAS (EVP Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,202,647 .

. MANOJ LEELANIVAS (EVP Chief Operating Officer) sold 30,978 shares for an estimated $1,115,864

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

JUNIPER NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of JUNIPER NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

JUNIPER NETWORKS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNPR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNPR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

JUNIPER NETWORKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for JUNIPER NETWORKS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JNPR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.