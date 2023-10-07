Juniper Networks (BER:JNP) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 32.53

The average one-year price target for Juniper Networks (BER:JNP) has been revised to 32.53 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 30.61 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.59 to a high of 38.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.87% from the latest reported closing price of 25.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Juniper Networks. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNP is 0.18%, a decrease of 19.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 333,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 34,984K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,134K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNP by 11.24% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,579K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNP by 12.41% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 11,698K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,361K shares, representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNP by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,098K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,025K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNP by 15.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,657K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,554K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNP by 16.43% over the last quarter.

