News & Insights

US Markets
JNPR

Juniper jumps on reports Hewlett Packard Enterprise close to $13 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 09, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks' JNPR.N shares climbed 23% in premarket trading on Tuesday after reports Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N was nearing a $13 billion deal for the networking gear maker to capitalize on the boom in artificial intelligence.

A deal could be announced as early as this week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

HPE, grappling with sluggish demand in its traditional server business, is looking to tap into Juniper's offerings such as network security and AI-enabled enterprise networking operations (AIOps).

Revenue from Mist AI, Juniper's cloud-based AI platform that helps enterprises streamline operations across wireless and wired networks, has nearly doubled over the "last couple of quarters", CEO Rami Rahim said in December.

"Taking that Mist secret sauce and expanding it across more and more layers of network is definitely part of the strategy," he had then said.

The companies have both struggled after the pandemic-induced demand surge ebbed but HPE, with its broader portfolio of products, has been able to navigate the slowdown better than Juniper.

Weak demand from inflation-hit wireless carriers and cable operators, as well as stiff competition from Cisco Systems CSCO.O and Nvidia NVDA.O in the networking space has been a drag on Juniper.

Shares of Sunnyvale, California-based Juniper have declined over 17% through 2022 and 2023, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC.

Juniper has a market value of about $9.6 billion as last close of $30.22. The company's shares were trading at $37.25 on Tuesday, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise's stock fell nearly 8%.

Juniper's price-to-earnings ratio for the next twelve months is 12.95, compared to Cisco's 12.80, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNPR
HPE
CSCO
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.