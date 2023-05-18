Juniper (JNPR) Unveils AI Driven Cloud Access Assurance Service

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR unveiled a cloud-based Access Assurance Service to support network administrators, enhance IT operations and ensure improved user experience with automation and greater network resiliency. Legacy NAC (Network Access Control) has some inherent drawbacks that present challenges for network administrators. These drawbacks include rigidity, complexity and limited scalability, which makes it difficult to adapt to changing network and security environments. The latest addition to Juniper’s AI-driven enterprise portfolio is intended to address these issues with its cloud-based architecture.



The AI-driven automation solution simplifies network access through fast and effortless device provisioning. It eliminates manual configurations through a seamless one-click setup. Its unique microservices-based cloud architecture provides greater resiliency, scalability and ensures reliable and low latency access control.



Juniper Mist Access Assurance accelerates troubleshooting to connected devices, streamlines workflows, simplifies policies and enhances cost efficiency. The solution also features granular network admission controls, unified event correlation, and proactive automation to detect and solve problems. The solution alleviates the burden on administrators, while improving overall network security. Juniper’s commitment to innovation will likely expedite business expansion and enhance the company’s financial outlook in the long run.



Juniper is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. The company offers new suites of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others. With the growing use of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks to support incremental growth in data traffic.



It is witnessing encouraging trends across various areas of its business, including solid momentum in Mist Systems and strength in the services organization. It has made significant changes to the go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies to each of its core customer verticals. Juniper plans to launch several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to strengthen its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise markets.



The stock has gain 1.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.8%.



Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 7.67%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 11.24%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



Meta Platforms Inc. META, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.46%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Meta Platforms is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple apps like photo and video-sharing app Instagram and WhatsApp messaging app owing to acquisitions.



Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first mover’s advantage in this market. As developed regions mature, Meta undertakes measures to drive penetration in emerging markets of South East Asia, Latin America and Africa.

