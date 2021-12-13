Juniper (JNPR) to Power Aston Martin F1 Team Connectivity

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently inked an agreement for an undisclosed amount with Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team to augment the latter’s network capabilities across its new technology campus. The partnership is likely to sow the seeds for a slew of sustainable projects for a mutually beneficial long-term business relationship.



Aston Martin is back in the fold of Formula One Racing after a gap of more than six decades. With a rich legacy of motorsport racing events, it aims to make a solid mark in the F1 grid by collaborating with Juniper to gain a technology edge and better compete with other established teams.



Per the deal, Juniper will become the team’s official networking equipment vendor and will help develop a highly automated network platform across the team’s upcoming technology campus in Northamptonshire, currently due for completion in early 2023. This, in turn, will enable the F1 team to have secure networks with a fast fault-intolerant response for all trackside operations. Juniper solutions are likely to offer a scalable, adaptive and simplified yet disruptive networking innovation for the data-sensitive requirements of Aston Martin.



The simplified network traffic management eradicates the complexity associated with multiple networks and delivers optimal bandwidth utilization. With the latest routing platforms, Juniper aims to significantly improve the network for more agile service delivery and better security features for enhanced visibility and data protection.



Juniper is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. The company is offering new suites of products such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others. With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, which is leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks for supporting the incremental growth in data traffic.



Despite some short-term challenges, particularly within the cloud and service provider verticals, Juniper expects healthy progress in most areas of its business, which augurs well for its long-term growth. The company has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align its sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. Moreover, several new products are in the pipeline that are expected to further strengthen its competitive position across service provider, cloud, and enterprise markets.



The stock has gained 54% over the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 24.4%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A better-ranked stock in the industry is Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield delivered an earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 68.2% since January 2021. Over the past year, Clearfield has gained a solid 146.5%.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 35.4% over the past year. Qualcomm is likely to benefit in the long run from solid 5G traction and a surge in demand for essential products that are the building blocks of digital transformation in the cloud economy.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Over the past year, Sierra Wireless has gained 15.5%. The company continues to launch innovative products for business-critical operations that require high security and optimum 5G performance.

