Juniper (JNPR) to Power Airtel's Broadband Expansion in India

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR has been selected by Bharti Airtel, a leading communications service provider in India, to deliver network upgrades for the expansion of the latter’s broadband coverage across the country.



Airtel has expanded its fiber-to-the-home broadband network to more than 430 towns. The service provider intends to cover 30 million households in more than 2,000 cities in the next three years.



The deal builds on the long-standing partnership between the companies. It will support the increased penetration of broadband connectivity into the underserved markets.



Juniper’s shares have gained 49.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.1%.

Juniper will supply, install and support upgrades to the MX Series routers and line cards as part of its broadband network gateway to manage Airtel’s services and carrier-grade NAT solutions for encryption across the network.



Airtel has been expanding its broadband network to homes and small-to-large business customers. As the company prepares for 5G, Juniper will support its fiber-to-the-home broadband services expansion and other use cases across business segments.



Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled Juniper to capitalize on the solid demand across each of its end markets.



Due to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors, Juniper is experiencing a component scarcity, which is resulting in extended lead times and elevated costs of certain products. However, the company continues to resolve supply chain challenges and increase inventory levels to limit disruptions.



