Juniper (JNPR) to Enable Digital Transformation of RSPCA

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR has been chosen to facilitate the digital transformation initiative of the Royal Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, New South Wales (“RSPCA NSW”). This digital transformation will play an instrumental role in meeting the organization’s goal of improving animal welfare education.

Juniper’s AI-driven wired and wireless portfolio, which includes the deployment of a range of networking solutions, has enabled RSPCA NSW to provide a strong digital experience for its prospective pet parents and staff. To provide better digitally enabled experiences across its spaces, RSPCA NSW has upgraded its technology infrastructure.

With the help of the improvements made by Juniper, the organization can now better monitor animals under its care through Bluetooth LE location tracking technology, alongside streamlining operations across a multi-site network managed by a lean two-person team. This has resulted in better access to data and applications for its veterinary staff, volunteers and educators.

Juniper has partnered with CMC Networks, a global service provider of market-leading networking solutions, to offer a managed AI drive SD-WAN solution in Africa. By leveraging Juniper’s Session Smart Router technology driven by Mist AI, CMC is providing a tunnel less solution designed for automated management alongside a superior performance of real-time traffic.



Juniper has acquired WiteSand, a leading cloud-native zero trust Network Access Control (NAC) solution, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition has led to a skilled engineering team for Juniper, thereby boosting its efforts to deliver an innovative NAC solution as part of its AI-driven enterprise portfolio.

Such partnerships and acquisition are expected to further increase Juniper’s revenues.

The stock has lost 1.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 15.8%. Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

