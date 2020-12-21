Juniper (JNPR) to Build JoongAng Group's AI-Driven Network

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR has announced that JoongAng Group, South Korea’s leading media company, has chosen its solutions to transform the network system of the latter. The Sunnyvale, CA-based computer network equipment maker continues to see encouraging trends across various areas of its business, including solid momentum in Mist Systems.



Juniper’s wired and wireless network solutions were first deployed in the JTBC building in 2019 followed by the JoongAng building. After completing its JTBC building last year, JoongAng Group prepared to spread its workforce across two office buildings. It was looking for a next-generation network system that would provide a unified experience for all employees in both buildings.



To that end, JoongAng Group has decided to have an infrastructure that is based on the smart office concept. This would provide the company with a secure wireless network that would bridge the two physically separated buildings. If the two buildings’ networks were not integrated properly, employees would have to go through complicated processes.



Driven by Mist AI, Juniper’s wireless access points have been deployed along with the Wi-Fi assurance cloud service. This would simplify network operations and automate the support experience for a workforce that is divided between two buildings. With Juniper’s AI-driven network, JoongAng Group is likely to benefit from better network efficiency while leveraging automation to lower IT costs.



Juniper’s network switching and AI-driven enterprise portfolio provide JoongAng Group with scalable solutions that help meet their growing networking infrastructure needs. With an AI-driven enterprise network, JoongAng Group is well equipped to lead in its wide range of business and broadcasting services. Also, the company will be able to maximize operational efficiency and expand its business for future growth.



Juniper has made significant changes to the go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies to each of its core customer verticals. Service providers are increasingly seeking to differentiate themselves by looking beyond offering basic connectivity and focusing on the quality assurance of their services. Juniper has been on a journey to automate the network to bring significantly greater operational simplicity to service providers.



The company believes that automation is indispensable to enable large-scale network providers to transform themselves for the next-generation of networking. The company plans to launch several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to strengthen its position across service provider, cloud and enterprise markets.



The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics PLT, United States Cellular USM and NIC EGOV, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.



NIC delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters.

