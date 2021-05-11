Juniper (JNPR) to Boost Telecom Egypt's Network Infrastructure

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR has been chosen by Telecom Egypt for a major network upgrade of its nationwide infrastructure.



Telecom Egypt has a customer base of 9.8 million for fixed-line services, 6.9 million for broadband and 7.3 million for mobile. Of late, it is seeing exponential growth in bandwidth demand and service quality expectations from its customers.



Juniper is providing an automated high-performance network solution that can scale according to capacity requirements. This flexible infrastructure analyzes and responds to real-time data with its traffic patterns.



The deployment will enable Telecom Egypt to operate more efficiently and deliver an exceptional experience to its business and residential customers. The service provider’s digital transformation strategy is based on best-in-class performance and user experience.



The network will be powered by 400G interfaces from Juniper’s IP transport portfolio that delivers high-density data throughput. It will also have Juniper’s standards-based automation portfolio that offers a superior operational experience.



The deployment will use Junos OS, a unified operating system. This approach will deliver operational simplicity for Telecom Egypt while remaining fully programmable.



Juniper is benefiting from investments to strengthen its product portfolio and go-to-market organization. This Sunnyvale, CA-based company expects to record decent business growth in 2021.



Juniper’s shares have gained 26.7% in the past six months compared with 6.7% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



