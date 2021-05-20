Juniper (JNPR) Solutions to Power VicTrack's Network Expansion

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR has been selected by VicTrack for the upgrade of its statewide network that supports transport and government applications.



VicTrack is a state-owned enterprise that owns all railway and tram lines, networks and infrastructure in the state of Victoria, Australia. The company provides telecommunications solutions for Victoria’s government and its transport partners supporting business communications. It operates an extensive telecommunication network along the rail corridor.



The network upgrade, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, will allow VicTrack to deliver better transport and telecommunications solutions. It will allow VicTrack to provide a more efficient commuting experience and enhance its networking infrastructure for business growth.



VicTrack has bolstered its long-standing relationship with Juniper to upgrade to automated network infrastructure. It has deployed the MX Series Universal Routing platforms that help in business transformation.



Furthermore, the company has simplified its network architecture and reduced expenses by eliminating network overlays with Juniper’s Universal Metro Routers. VicTrack is focused on providing its customers with market-leading transportation and communication offerings.



Juniper is benefiting from investments to strengthen its product portfolio and go-to-market organization. It expects to record decent business growth in 2021.



Juniper’s shares have gained 18.7% in the past six months compared with 1.9% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are United States Cellular Corporation USM, Vicor Corporation VICR and Altice USA, Inc. ATUS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 123.9%, on average.



Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.



Altice delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vicor Corporation (VICR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.