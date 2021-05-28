Juniper (JNPR) Releases New Apstra Software for Data Centers

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR has released version 4.0 of Apstra software. The solution helps organizations save time and reduce costs for the deployment of complex data center networks.



Juniper acquired Apstra, a leader in intent-based networking and automated closed-loop assurance, in January 2021. It aims to deliver an unmatched, experience-led portfolio for data centers across all customer segments — enterprise, service provider and cloud provider.



The newest software version builds on the multi-vendor capabilities of the Apstra solution to support VMware NSX-T 3.0 and Enterprise SONiC. Juniper is offering Apstra its QFX Series switches and SRX Series services gateways.



The Apstra software delivers closed-loop automation and assurance for intent-based networking across vendors. Juniper’s customers will now have additional options for building cloud-level, large-scale data centers with open networking.



The company is making it easier for organizations to build and modernize data centers with its solutions. Small and medium-sized enterprises can adopt the automated data center operations without lengthy deployment programs.



Juniper is likely to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic optical convergence. It believes that 5G deployment and enterprise multi-cloud initiatives hold huge opportunities and it is well positioned to benefit over the next several years.



Juniper is benefiting from investments to strengthen its product portfolio and go-to-market organization. It expects to record decent business growth in 2021.



Other prominent players in the industry include Nokia Corporation NOK, Viasat, Inc. VSAT and Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.