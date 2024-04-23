Juniper (JNPR) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Juniper Networks (JNPR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.23 billion, declining 10.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Juniper metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services' of $400.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- AI-Driven Enterprise' will reach $313.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Cloud-Ready Data Center' will reach $152.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Automated WAN Solutions' should arrive at $384.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Service' to reach $437.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Product' at $800.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Service Provider' will likely reach $382.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Enterprise' will reach $577.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Cloud' stands at $260.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service' to come in at $299.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $318.70 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product' reaching $436.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $473.90 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Juniper have returned -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, JNPR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

