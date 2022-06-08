Juniper (JNPR) Partners With Dragos to Secure Infrastructure

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently inked a collaboration with Dragos to secure critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks and augment the cybersecurity platform with improved visibility. The partnership aims to offer an automation framework for active attack response while fostering joint research and development work in cybersecurity for the overall benefit of the industry.



Headquartered in Washington, DC, Dragos is a privately held technology cybersecurity firm that develops an industrial cybersecurity ecosystem to protect infrastructure sites, including power grids, water distribution sites, oil refineries, and gas pipelines. Its product serves the industrial control system (ICS), operational technology (OT) and distributed control system (DCS) environments. Dragos codifies the knowledge of its cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that malicious threats are identified beforehand and addressed well before they cause any damage.



Leveraging Juniper’s routing, switching and firewall competencies with the advanced industrial cybersecurity technology and threat intelligence platform of Dragos, the partnership intends to provide near real-time response to attacks. The converged industrial network enables end-to-end threat detection and response orchestration and extends Juniper’s Connected Security strategy to OT network environments.



The simplified network traffic management from Juniper eradicates the complexity associated with multiple networks and delivers optimal bandwidth utilization. With state-of-the-art routing platforms, the company aims to significantly improve the network for more agile service delivery and better security features for enhanced visibility and customer data protection. This is expected to provide a shorter time-to-market for new services while ensuring regulatory compliance and data security.



Segment routing simplifies operations and reduces resource requirements in the network by removing network state information from intermediate routers and placing path information into packet headers at the ingress node. This improves operational flexibility and agility for cost-effective user experiences as fewer network elements are involved, avoiding slow response to sudden network changes.



Juniper is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. The company is offering new suites of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others. With the growing use of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, which is leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks to support the incremental growth in data traffic.



Despite short-term challenges, particularly within the cloud and service provider verticals, Juniper expects healthy progress in most areas of its business, which augurs well for its long-term growth. The company has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align its sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. Moreover, several new products are in the pipeline, which are expected to further strengthen its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise markets.



The stock has gained 8.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 5%. We are impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a solid pick for investors in the broader industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered an earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 114.7% since June 2021. Over the past year, Clearfield has gained a solid 66.1%.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC also sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15% and delivered a stellar earnings surprise of 141.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 69.1% since June 2021.



InterDigital is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets. The company aims to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions and innovation for the mobile industry, IoT and allied technology areas. InterDigital’s global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate different markets are impressive.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15% and delivered an earnings surprise of 223.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Over the past year, Sierra Wireless has gained 51.3%. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 616.7% since June 2021. The company continues to launch innovative products for business-critical operations that require high security and optimum 5G performance.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.