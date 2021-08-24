Juniper (JNPR) Boosts SINET's Network Capabilities in Cambodia

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently inked a contract for an undisclosed amount with SINET in order to deploy advanced networking solutions across Cambodia. The deal for the upgrade of infrastructure facilities with one of the largest wireless service providers in the South East Asian country is expected to reduce the complexity of the network, while increasing its operational flexibility and efficiency.



Since its inception in 2009, SINET operates a dedicated IP network throughout Cambodia that is replete with multiple gateways to international hubs in Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur. It has more than 200 active network points of presence that facilitate fast and reliable Internet connectivity to main cities and provincial towns, as well as remote districts and villages, serving both business and residential customers.



Juniper has long been associated with SINET and the current contract extends this business relationship to capitalize on the exponential rise of mobile and broadband connectivity in the country. With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, which is leading service providers like SINET to spend more on routers and switches. The network infrastructure upgrade will enable the carrier to effectively handle this data surge by utilizing a common framework.



Per the deal, Juniper will deploy advanced networking solutions for the expansion of the Ethernet Virtual Private Network. The company is offering new suites of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others to SINET. Juniper is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence.



Despite some short-term challenges, particularly within the cloud and service provider verticals, Juniper expects healthy progress in most areas of its business, which augurs well for its long-term growth. The company has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align its sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. Moreover, several new products are in the pipeline, which are expected to further strengthen its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise market.



Juniper continues to strengthen its supply chain to enhance resiliency and limit disruptions. It is witnessing encouraging trends across various areas of its business including solid momentum in Mist Systems and strength in the services organization. The company believes the 400-gig upgrade cycle, 5G deployment and enterprise multi-cloud initiatives hold huge opportunities over the next several years.



The stock has gained 22.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 23.1%.



Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.



InterDigital has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 536%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 21%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

